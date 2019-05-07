TransDigm Group (TDG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.47-17.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.395-5.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.82.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $475.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $489.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Sarah Wynne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $1,260,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total value of $7,150,089.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,023.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,248,657. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/transdigm-group-tdg-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.