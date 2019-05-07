TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,631,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,706,000 after purchasing an additional 688,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,363,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.82.

In related news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total value of $7,150,089.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,023.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Wynne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $1,260,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,248,657 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $475.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

