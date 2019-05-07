TransAlta Co. (TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $470.69 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 36.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,518 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,642,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,284,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,152,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 477,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 477,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

TAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 61,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,311. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

