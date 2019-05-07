Traders Buy Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $164.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.79 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $42.05

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

