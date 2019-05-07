Traders Buy Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $52.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.76 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, First Republic Bank had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. First Republic Bank traded down ($1.56) for the day and closed at $103.60

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/traders-buy-shares-of-first-republic-bank-frc-on-weakness.html.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.