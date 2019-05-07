TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.07%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

