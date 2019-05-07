Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.27.

In other news, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,028,435.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,718.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 398,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

