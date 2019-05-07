Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,686,000 after buying an additional 158,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,482,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,416,000 after buying an additional 96,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after buying an additional 441,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

