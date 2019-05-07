Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 471.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Criteo stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/tocqueville-asset-management-l-p-cuts-position-in-criteo-sa-crto.html.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.