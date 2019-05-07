Timken (TKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

Get Timken alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $51.40 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after buying an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Timken by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,070,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.