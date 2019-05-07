Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after purchasing an additional 843,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 840,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,196,000 after purchasing an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,223.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 317,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $163.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,783. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

