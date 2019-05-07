TheStreet Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to C

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $35.34 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

