Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after buying an additional 944,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after buying an additional 2,172,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-bought-by-welch-forbes-llc.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.