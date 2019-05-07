Ternium (TX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $25.96 on Monday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Ternium had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

