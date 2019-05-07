TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TU stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $37.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

