Telemus Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,650. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Telemus Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/telemus-capital-llc-has-7-58-million-position-in-proshares-short-sp500-sh.html.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.