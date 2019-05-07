Telaria (TLRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Telaria has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telaria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telaria stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.12 million, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.04. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

In other news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telaria stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Telaria worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Telaria from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

