Target Co. (TGT) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 111.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Target by 5,697.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,987,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2,417.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,425 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

