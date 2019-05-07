Tableau Software (DATA) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global lowered Tableau Software to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tableau Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tableau Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.43.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

NYSE:DATA opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.19. Tableau Software has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $745,625.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,725 shares in the company, valued at $33,245,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,077 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,863 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,489,000 after acquiring an additional 934,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the fourth quarter valued at $88,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after acquiring an additional 444,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.