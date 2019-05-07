Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,355. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $22,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,968,000 after buying an additional 206,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 83,866 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 623,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

