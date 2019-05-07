SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $71,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $554,734.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $4,403,569. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $251.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/svb-financial-group-sivb-shares-bought-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.