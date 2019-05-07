Surface Transforms (SCE) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) traded down 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 225,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,219% from the average session volume of 17,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $14.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

