Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Given $26.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 6 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

