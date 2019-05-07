Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Given $26.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 6 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:SGC opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
