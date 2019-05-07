Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.87. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. On average, analysts expect Superconductor Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCON opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Superconductor Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

