Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INN. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

INN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 541,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

