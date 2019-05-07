Strs Ohio Has $593,000 Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,482,728.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,237 shares of company stock worth $3,568,628. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Dougherty & Co lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

