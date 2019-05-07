Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,810.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 123,494 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. 1,091,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

