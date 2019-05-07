Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 57,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cloudera by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,479,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 403,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cloudera by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 89,137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,317. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

