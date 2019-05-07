Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. FIG Partners cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $108,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $150,016.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,891.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 472 shares of company stock worth $16,250. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.