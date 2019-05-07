Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $4,287,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5,952.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 225,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 221,374 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

