SteepCoin Market Capitalization Hits $21,551.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $21,551.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

