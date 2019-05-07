STAAR Surgical (STAA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $27.01 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $75,482.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,238,000 after buying an additional 1,042,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,238,000 after buying an additional 1,042,724 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,659,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

