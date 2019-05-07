Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Shares Down 6%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.32. 731,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 998,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $50,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $67,169.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,731 shares of company stock valued at $855,719. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

