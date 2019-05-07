Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises 2.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 764,552 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 775,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

BMV SPTM opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/spdr-portfolio-total-stock-market-etf-sptm-shares-bought-by-savant-capital-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.