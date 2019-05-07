SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,403. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/spdr-portfolio-long-term-treasury-etf-sptl-shares-bought-by-strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.