SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,798. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0581 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

