Southwest Gas (SWX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 279,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,011. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.67 per share, for a total transaction of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/southwest-gas-swx-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.