South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

