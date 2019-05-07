Sony Corp (SNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sony’s earnings. Sony reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,040.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNE opened at $51.22 on Friday. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

