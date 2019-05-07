Sonos Inc (SONO) Receives $20.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $75,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,857 shares of company stock worth $23,914,649. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sonos by 610.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

