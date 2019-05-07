Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC lifted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.13.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$61.54. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.68000007641548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

