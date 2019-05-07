Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in Facebook by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 27,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $798,382.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $849,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,825.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,552,312 shares of company stock valued at $273,144,541. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

