SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIXT. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 924,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 520,756 shares during the period. GCA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 215,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,821.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

