Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Siemens stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 128,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $70.90.

Get Siemens alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Siemens (SIEGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/siemens-siegy-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.