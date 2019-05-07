SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

