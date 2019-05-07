Securian Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.74. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $338,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,529.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,177 shares of company stock worth $6,530,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

