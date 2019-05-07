Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 343 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 652.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,234,000 after acquiring an additional 154,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.47.

In other news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

