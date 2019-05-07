Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

