Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 383.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

SCHD opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

