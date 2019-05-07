Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 666,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

